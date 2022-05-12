JYP congratulates 2PM's Junho for winning big!

J.Y. Park, the founder of JYP Entertainment under which 2PM debuted, uploaded an Instagram post congratulating Lee Junho.





The idol-actor won two prestigious 'Baeksang Arts Awards' in the "Best Actor – Television" and the "Most Popular Actor" category for his role in MBC's historical drama "The Red Sleeve".





JYP wrote in the caption "Honesty, integrity, modesty. If you make these into one word? Lee Junho." He continued "The world is unfair. But if you give it more and more time, it becomes more fairer. Junho, I'm so proud of you. Congrats!"