JYPE's Xdinary Heroes Set To Make Their First Comeback in July

Xdinary Heroes are set to make their long awaited first comeback!









On June 27, the JYP Entertainment band revealed that they would be making their first ever comeback on July 20. Titled 'Hello, World!' this will be the band's first mini album.









This also marks the band's first comeback, following the release of their debut track, 'Happy Death Day,' in December last year.









Meanwhile, Xdinary Heroes have been busy posting vlogs of them practicing, enjoying and attending labelmate Stray Kids' concert on their YouTube channel.