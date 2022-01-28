JYP's new girl group NMIXX is coming. But why does ITZY feels so much younger than TWICE did?

JYP Entertainment's new girl group 'NMIXX' is debuting in February, which will be 3 years since ITZY debuted. ITZY and their senior TWICE also had 3 years and 4-month difference. Yet, I still feel like ITZY is in their rookie phase.





I think it's because of the pandemic situation, we didn't realize how much time has passed. It still feels like they just debuted. Also, TWICE had probably the double number of songs and popularity as ITZY has now, and they were already the nation's girl group back then. Meanwhile in 2021, people were questioning ITZY's charting, music, and future. They also lost 2 years of concerts and tours because of COVID-19. Also unlike JYP, other big companies debut their girl groups late and keep around 5-6 years difference between them.





But who knows? Maybe NMIXX can be bigger than TWICE. But they'll be successful regardless and so is ITZY. What do you think? Do you too feel like ITZY just debuted?