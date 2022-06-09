K-ARMYs are really the luckiest

BTS members are finally appearing in Korean music shows after 2 years, to promote their new album 'Proof'. And the lucky fans that were present at the pre-recording of KBS Music Bank yesterday apparently got wonderful gifts from BTS!





The fans were given a small pink rose bouquet along with customized cookies, a 'BULY' hand cream, customized 'BULY' lip balm, and coffee. Also, the lip balm had 'ARMY' and the members' names customized over it. How cool is that? They're the luckiest, aren't they?