The K Beauty Toner - HaruHaru’s Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner Is Worth The Hype? #BeautyTruthBomb

HaruHaru’s Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner contains hyaluronic acid and fermented black tea. Black rice has anti-oxidant properties which help in preserving skin elasticity, protects against free radical damage, and builds a strong healthy skin barrier. You know that fermented black rice contains 30 times more antioxidants than the average rice extract.

I loved this toner because it easily glides over the skin and gets absorbed quickly. Upon its first application, I felt super hydrating and fresh. The fragrance of this toner has a lavender scent which makes you feel like you are in a luxurious spa at your home. It also helps to brighten the dull skin and controls sebum production. This toner is a perfect prep for the rest of my skincare routine. It is a bit expensive compared to other toners but yes, worth the price.

Being deeply hydrating and lightweight, this toner is suitable for all skin types so I recommend this toner to everyone.