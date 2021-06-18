K-drama fanatics, are you ready for So Not Worth It?

A new K-drama series, 'So Not Worth It' is about to release worldwide on Netflix on June 18, 2021.

Do you love watching K-drama and college romances along with a bit of fun and comedy? Here's your pick then. Starring Park Se-wan, Shin Hyun-seung, Choi Young-jae, Minnie, and Han Hyun-min, a K-drama sitcom is about to launch on Netflix with 12 episodes. This Covid-pandemic has made us stuck at home and miss out on all the fun that we could have had in college. But don't worry, watch this sitcom to have a good amount of laughter, a wild love ride, and a lot of chaos. So Not Worth It can be just worth it.

