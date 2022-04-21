K-Drama Heartthrob Kim Seon Ho was spotted at the Incheon Airport after filming in Thailand

Kim Seon Ho who disappeared from the public eye after the scandal with his ex-girlfriend was recently spotted at the Incheon Airport (wearing a white hoodie) upon his return from Thailand.

The rising star who won hearts and was showered with love was caught up in false claims made by his ex-girlfriend right after Hometown Cha Cha Cha aired the last episode. Though he was proven innocent, he chose to remain out of the spotlight.

Many brands dropped him from the spot of the brand ambassador and he dropped projects this year except for a film that was already scheduled in Thailand called "Sad Tropics".

At the airport, he was swarmed by fans and paparazzi as they wanted to get a glimpse of the actor who appeared after a long break. However, he did not interact with the fans and media much and was escorted securely by his manager and bodyguards.