K-Netizens finally come out in support of Single's Inferno's Free Zia after the fake brand controversy

Free Zia aka Song Ji-ah from "Single's Inferno" received harsh backlash after it came into notice that she wore fake branded clothes during and after the show. The controversy continued to tighten due to which her appearance on multiple TV shows was edited out. The YouTuber also had to delete a lot of her pictures from social media before deleting everything entirely, yet she continued to receive hate from Korean netizens.





This left the international viewers of 'Single's Inferno' perplexed as the matter was not really a huge deal, to begin with. And, Song Ji-ah herself apologized for causing any harm to the brands. Even after all this, the online hate towards her reached to extremities. She also uploaded an apology video on Instagram and it looks like this finally melted the hearts of a handful of K-netizens as they finally expressed their anger over the unnecessary backlash Ji-ah is receiving.





On a popular online community, one user pointed out, "...I think she's being overly criticized compared to what she did wrong. She's being more heavily criticized than that guy who killed his own ex-girlfriend." Another user questioned, "What she did was wrong but is it something that she has to be this heavily criticized?" A trail of multiple users expressed their views and agreed upon the fact that this matter is being dragged unnecessarily.





It took a lot of time for K-netizens to understand this, it seems like. Whenever a K-pop idol gets embroiled in a controversy over bullying or drug use, their fans run to support them and claims, "It's not him" or "It happened a long time ago, he is a different person now," but this controversy really shook me for the kind of attention it received.





What are your thoughts on this?















