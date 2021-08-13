K-pop idols and anti-feminist K-Netz

K-Netz are always known for their vicious trolling and anti-feminist stance. They have attacked and dragged so many kpop idols before, even recently the K-Netz were attacking the Olympic record-breaking archer An San because of her short hair, bold opinions and also because she listens to Mamamoo. The K-Netz were even demanding that the sports association take her medal back.

These vicious anti-feminist K-Netz are labelled as the “Hannam community” in South Korea. Hannam is literally short for “Korean man,” in this context the term is used to mean Hannam-choong, or “Korean male parasite,” which refers to entitled, misogynistic men. These Hannam communities attack female idols and drag them for being feminists.

Red velvet’s Irene was accused of being a feminist by these men because she was found reading Kim Ji Young’s novel ‘Born 1982’ considered as a feminist text by the Korean Men. They were also attacking Mamamoo’s Solar for buying a 3.7 million USD building in Seoul. According to this Hannam community, she does not deserve her money and she does not work hard.

Their most recent victim is Aespa’s Winter. Winter Asked her fans to listen to their song 'FOREVER' 5 trillion times or 'Oh Jo Oh Uk'.This is a number Used by feminists to express their shock at a large number. Because she has recommended her fans to listen to this song, the Hannam community men think that she is a feminist and is a men-hating woman.