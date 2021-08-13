K-POP idols who defy the K-beauty standards

The Korean beauty standards, also known as K-beauty standards are the most superficial aspects of Korean society. The k-beauty standards are very strict and seek perfection in idol figures. The K-beauty standards include big eyes, heart-shaped jaw, high bridge nose, cupid bow lips, small face, pale skin and weight under 50 kg. No matter how tall you are, all the idols are expected to be under 50 kg. Many idols are bullied and shamed for their “flaws” and for not fitting k-beauty standards.





BTS’s RM was bullied by K-Netz for not having perfect features. People commented on his videos that “he is ugly” etc. Mamamoo’s Hwasa was also trolled for her curvy figure, long face, small eyes and dusky skin. Blackpink’s Lisa constantly receives hate comments for not fitting k-beauty standards, K-Netz called her an “elf-doll” who looks very ugly without makeup. Twice’s Jihyo and Redvelvet’s Joy was fat-shamed so much because of their facial baby fat, which gave them a cute but chubby look. They both ended starving themselves to lose it.





ITZY’s Chaeryeong was trolled so much for her “ugly looks” that her mother replied to one of the troll comments saying “she is our precious child.” but the netizens just replied to the mother with statements like “Mother, it’s a fact that your daughter is ugly”. Instead of shaming people for their looks, these K-Netz should look at their talents. Can anyone of Namjoon haters rap like him, dance like Lisa and perform like Chaeryeong?