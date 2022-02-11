K-pop singer Chung Ha takes her stand on the cultural debate on Hanbok

Former I.O.I member and Popular K-pop idol Chung-ha recently gained a lot of attention when she weighed in on South Korea and China debate on Hanbok. During a Vlive the idol decided to talk about Hanbok while having a Q/A session with her fans, she said emphatically, "This time, I wore Hanbok in all of my 'Seasons Greetings' pictorial. Everyone, it's Hanbok. Hanbok. Please keep that in mind well. It's is our traditional clothing, Hanbok."





She stressed it to let her international know that Hanbok belongs to South Korea and it's their traditional clothing. fans figured out that Chung-ha is subtly addressing the Hanbok controversy as she continued to bring the topic again and again. She even said, "I want to perform on stage with Hanbok as the concept so that I can share the beautiful culture of my country." The fans were proud of the pop singer for clearing the matter once and for all and others were amused by the way she took a jab in order to protect her culture.





If you are not aware of the controversy, recently China claimed that the origin of Hanbok is "Hanfu" which is a Han Chinese dress, even during the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics 2022, one of the representatives of ethnic minorities of China came out wearing a Hanbok and Daenggi hair (the traditional way to braid hair with ornaments). It is being said that China is trying to prove that Korean culture derived from China due to the increasing Hallyu wave and popularity of South Korea across the world.





What are your thoughts on this?



