Kaanekkane : A rollercoaster ride of emotions backed by exceptional performances.

Human relationships and the mind are so complex that it's impossible to interpret what's running inside one's head. Kaanekkane, the latest outing from writer Bobby-Sanjay depicts the outburst of those complex minds.

It's better to describe Kaanekkane as an emotional drama rather than sticking it under the thriller genre. The film deals with various sets of emotions, how these unsettling emotions can tamper our lives. Writer duo Bobby-Sanjay makes the point loud and clear with their taut writing. The movie's pace might be inconsistent for at least some of you but the film takes its own time to unravel the various complexity it holds. Started off as an emotional thriller, Kaankkane has several moments to root for and there are instances which leave us heavy hearted. The film doesn't cover up the protagonist's doings rather they are clearly addressed. Bobby-Sanjay's ability to create the drama and churning the emotions out of them is truly commendable.

If one actor who could compete against Suraj Venjaramoodu is himself only. The easiness he has while performing a highly unstable yet loving father is impeccable. He speaks with his eyes and the emotions are dealt precisely leaving no space to complain. Tovino Thomas makes a very good impression as the flawed protagonist. Aiswarya Lekshmi too plays her part with perfection though her dubbing seems unstable at parts. Kaanekkane on the other hand has a very plain and flat third act. We could sense from a mile what the ending is gonna be. Yet the movie keeps us absorbed into the narration with its strong emotional weight. Ranjin Raj's score fills the mood along with Alby Antony's peculiar shots.

Kaanekkane is a riveting experience comprising a rollercoaster of emotions told in a slow and subtle way supported by remarkable performances. Rahul Babu ️