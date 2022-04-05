Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is a good movie, can we justify?

You love a girl from a lower caste, your parents got to know about this. Now they want you to broke up with that girl because she is not worth of you, and your family reputation is in danger. You don't want to hurt your parents so you decided to end your relationship but at the same time her father dies. Now she have no one to support her. Left her, what's the need of sympathy? She's a poor girl. She will die out of poverty, none of your business, right? But na! You married her. Because you loved her. (example of ideal lover)





You are a rich business man but childless. You adopted a 2 years old boy. You raised him like your own son. After 8 years, now you are the parents of your biological son, and your adopted son got to know about his adoption. You can abandon him right away because he is not your blood, he will steal all the property from his brother. But you didn't did that. You announced that he is my son and only my son, my elder son. No one can change this truth. (example of ideal parents).





Now I think these reasons enough to justify that it was a good movie.

I would love to know your views!











