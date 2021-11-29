Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh barged into Kapil Dev's house and stayed with him!

A year back when the lockdown was on the rounds Kabir Khan was interviewed by Anupama Chopra for the film 83. In this video, Kabir as a director spoke about how he thought of making a biopic on the 83 world cup with Anupama Chopra. In the online interview, he says that he doesn't process a lot for the movie he just goes with the flow, for example, if he feels stuck on a particular scene he will read a book or watch movies after movies to get some ideas!

When Anupama asked him how Ranveer portrayed this role as it was very difficult to be in the shoes of a legend like Kapil Dev! To that, he said that it was Ranveer's idea to barge into Kapilji's house and stay with him. He said that Ranveer is a brilliant observer as he observed a lot of Kapil Dev's moves style of speaking and the way he lives, which became easy for me while directing!

Kabir Khan also stated that when he heard the news of Covid and everything shut down after that he knew that once everything opens up that people would still come and watch films in the theatres.

83 will release in theatres on 24th December 2021, a day before Christmas!



