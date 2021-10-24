Kabir Khan and Shoojit Sircar deserve more respect for turning down sequels. Agree?

Kabir Khan and Shoojit Sircar are two of the biggest directors in the Bollywood film industry. Both have made a bunch of films that have won awards as well as critical and commercial success. From Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pink, Piku and Ek Tha Tiger, the two know how to masterfully balance art with commerce. But there is another aspect of the two that needs to be known and appreciated more.

Kabir recently talked about why he didn't direct the sequels to 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and the upcoming 'Tiger 3'. He said that he is a storyteller and is done with one story and its character. Further stating: "In our industry, the moment a film is a hit people start making a sequel. Not only in Tiger, after New York also people started saying when will the sequel be made. I told them that ‘if you have seen the film, you will see that all the characters die, about whom will I make the film?"

Shoojit also said that he turned down lots of money for the Vicky Donor sequel as he doesn't feel like it's needed. In an industry obsessed with money and churning out redundant sequels, don't you think the two should be appreciated for not following the norm?.