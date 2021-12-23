Kabir Khan only wanted Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia in film 83!

We all know that Kabir Khan is very particular when it comes to choosing his movie characters. In a recent interview, for his film, 83 Kabir Khan spoke with the media about the role of Romi Dev.

He said to the media that Deepika was his first choice for this role and not because she is Ranveer Singh's real wife! This has been the first movie Ranveer and Deepika are working together after their marriage. When asked by the media Kabir Khan stated that I have not chosen Deepika because she is Ranveer Singh's wife and they look good as a pair on-screen, I would choose her even if she wasn't married to him. Deepika is a fantastic actor and playing the wife of the famous cricketer Kapil Dev is very significant, even though she doesn't have much screentime! The energy that Romi has was needed in the movie.

He recalls back to when he met Kapil and Romi for the first time and Kabir realized that Kapil Dev is incomplete without his wife Romi. Therefore even the 1983 world cup journey is also incomplete without having her in Kapil Dev's life!