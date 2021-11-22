Kabir Singh 2.0 or Jersey? Shahid Kapoor Is Giving me strong Deja Vu

The trailer for Jersey was out yesterday, and some of the sequences there remind me of Kabir Singh-style violence, aggression, and one sees why. Everything about him, from his appearance to his aggression, seems to be the same, which made me wonder if this film would offer something different than the concept. Because, as far as I can tell, the story of Kabir Singh is progressing to the next chapter. I believe that while fans may like a character, it becomes tedious if it is pursued just for the sake of the character's popularity, based on the fact that he was much praised for his same appearance in a previous film. After the announcement, fans had high expectations for the film and were eagerly awaiting the trailer, but all I could think about after seeing it was strong Kabir Singh vibes. I'm hoping the movie has more to give its viewers. What are your thoughts on the similarities between the two films?