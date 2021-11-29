EXO's Kai's new album "Peaches" dropped today. I had high expectations from it, especially from the title track "Peaches" and "Vanilla." Kai set the standards very high with his first album "Kai". However, he was not able to create the same magic with his new album "Peaches."

The main issue that I have is with the main title track. It feels like he has tried to experiment with a lot of things in this medium-tempo R&B track, but nothing left a long-lasting impact on me. The lyrics are not really memorable, the music is a bit flat. It feels like most of the budget was put in the CGI rather than the song itself.

Now, I wouldn't say it is not good, but it is not good enough, considering it is coming from one of the best artists in the industry. I had expected to be blown away just like I was with the prologue film, but that didn't happen once.

"Vanilla" is another track I was excited about for obvious reasons, and it did turn out to be a winner for me. The music is soothing enough that it doesn't feel boring, and what I really enjoyed was this traditional touch that he has given to both the tracks, this is what I had wanted more, to be surprised.

In a nutshell, I would say "Peaches" could have been one of the best albums had the title track been chosen more wisely. Anyway, these were my thoughts, what about you? Did you like his new album "Peaches?"

