Kajol To Make Web Series DEBUT In THIS Female-Led Drama? Im glad these actresses are getting work on OTT

Kajol stepped into the OTT world with Netflix's movie – Tribhanga. Now, we hear that the actress is all set to make her web series debut.





The new female-led drama series on Disney+ Hotstar will have Kajol as its lead. In this untitled web series, which is directed by Suparn S. Varma (who also co-directed The Family Man season 2), Kajol plays the roles of a wife and mother.





According to reports, the show would centre on Kajol's difficult marriage to her husband and her battles to relaunch her career.





The series is an adaptation of the original international show called "The Good Wife"





Are you all excited?