From Kajol to Shilpa Shetty, celebs who suffered a miscarriage

As a parent, losing your child is the worst nightmare. Some Bollywood celebs, who were not very fortunate, have suffered miscarriages. But thankfully, they were able to give birth to a healthy child later on. Here is a list of some of those actresses who had to experience this unfortunate thing. But it requires guts to talk about it, which they did.





Kajol - Kajol and Ajay Devgn have two children, Nysa and Yug. However, she had suffered a miscarriage two years after her marriage due to an ectopic pregnancy. They had to abort the baby after realizing that it wasn't good for Kajol's health. Ajay had even talked about it: "Yes, we have lost our baby, but we have no regrets. it was an ectopic pregnancy. Kajol's life was in danger. as soon as the doctors informed us that they would have to operate, we both gave them the go-ahead."





Gauri Khan - Not many people know that the couple suffered a miscarriage in 1997, before the birth of Aryan. Shah Rukh Khan had talked about this incident in several interviews.





Shilpa Shetty - Shilpa had suffered a miscarriage when she was pregnant for the first time. The actress, who is now blessed with two sons, was also diagnosed with APL syndrome.