Kalki Koechlin her past?

Kalki Koechlin Allowed someone to have sex with her at the age of nine, not understanding fully what it meant and her biggest fear after was that my mother would find out. She says that she felt it was her mistake and so she kept it hidden for years. The actress also added that If she had the confidence or awareness to confide in her parents it would have saved her years of complexes about her own sexuality. She also added that, "It's important that parents remove the taboo around the word sex or private parts so kids can speak openly and be saved from potential abuse"