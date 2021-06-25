Kama Bhringadi hair oil - A blessing for hair

*Texture and odour: The oil is dark brown in color and has a strong herbal fragrance which could irritate sensitive nose.

*Packaging : It comes in a transparent plastic bottle with gold vintage type cap.

*Price: 510 Rupees for 100ml.

*Description: Kama ayurvedic Bhringadi hair oil is meant to prevent hair loss, dandruff and premature graying. It is also a natural conditioner for lush hair growth. It includes indigo, eclipta alba and gooseberry to promote hair growth, liquories which acts as an antifungal agent and balloon vine which prevents scalp infection.

*Pros: 100% natural, contain herbs, reduces hairfall, reduce dandruff problem, free from preservatives, makes hair smooth and soft .

*Cons : Strong herbal fragrance.

*My experience : It reduced my hairfall and the perky dandruff problem to an extent.It leaves my hair soft and smooth after haur wash. One bottle is sufficient for 2 to 3 months, if you applies oil twice a week. It also claims to work on premature greying, as i don't have any i cannot comment on it.

This oil is true to its claims and it reduces hairfall and act against dandruff as awell as scalp infection. If you are a fan of natural products then give it a try!!!