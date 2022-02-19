Kamaal R Khan takes a dig at Shahrukh Khan's next Pathaan and the internet can't help but troll him

KRK is back at it again, this time trolling SRK's next Pathaan making huge statements like this film will be a sure shot disaster and it will be a much bigger flop than Aamir's TOH. The former actor even put up a wager that if the film works he will stop reviewing films.

The internet and the fans who are very much so happy with SRK's comeback can't help but troll the Deshdrohi actor. Tweets read, "Tu abhi se chord de bhai" and "Teri waise bhi kaun sunta hai".





Pathaan is all set to release on 25th of January, 2023. Shahrukh has been away from the silver screen for 4 years now and is all set to make his big comeback.