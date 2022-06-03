Everything I know about Kamal Hassan: Biography, Age, Family, Girlfriends

Who is Kamal Hassan?

Kamal Haasan is an Indian actor, director, dancer, writer, lyricist, playback singer, choreographer, and politician who was born on November 7, 1954. He is best known for his work in Tamil movies, but he has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Bengali films. Haasan's contributions to film have been lauded by his peers across the Indian film industry, and he is regarded as a role model for actors and filmmakers in Tamil cinema.

About his family?

D. Srinivasan, Kamal Haasan's father, was a lawyer, and Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, his mother, was a housewife.

Charuhasan and Chandrahasan, two of his brothers, are also actors. Nalini Raghu, his sister, is an Indian classical dancer.

Shruti Haasan (actress and singer), Akshara Haasan (actress), and Subbalakshmi Haasan (actress) are Kamal Haasan's three daughters (dancer).﻿

About his girlfriend and wives?

Srividya, an actress, was formerly rumoured to be his girlfriend.

Kamal married Vani Ganapathy in 1978, and the couple split ten years later.﻿﻿

In 1988, he and actress Sarika started living together and married when their first kid, Shruti, was born. In 2004, they divorced.﻿ ﻿ From 2004 to 2016, he dated actress Gautami Tadimalla.

About his career?