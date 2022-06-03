Is Kamal Hassan's Vikram based on a real story?

No. The Kamal Hassan starred Vikram is absolutely a work of fiction.





Meanwhile, rumours are spreading that the 'Vikram' story has been leaked. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play siblings, with the former playing a politician and the latter playing a thug. The brothers allegedly abduct a high-ranking government official, Narain, and imprison him in a fortress-like prison, with Kamal, a retired police officer, rescuing him as the central plot point.





On the job front, Kamal Haasan is going through a hard patch; his most recent major movie, Vishwaroopam 2 (Vishwaroop 2 in Hindi), fell short of expectations. When Indian 2 hit production snags before being placed on hold owing to Covid-19 limits, he suffered yet another setback. Vikram is thought to be able to assist him reclaim his lost mojo, as Kanagaraj is regarded as a bankable filmmaker after delivering consecutive hits with Kaithi and Master.