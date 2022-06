Kang Daniel is doing global domination the right way! He is set to appear on Kelly Clarkson's daytime American talk show.





The episode will air on Thursday, June 16, and will also feature other guests Hailey Bieber and Anitta. He recently dropped his first full-length album "The Story" along with the title track "Upside Down." Are you looking forward to his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show"? Did you listen to his new song?