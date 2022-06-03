Kang Daniel cancels music show appearance after a major injury

Kang Daniel has been diagnosed with a herniated spinal disc. Thus, he has canceled his appearance on KBS' Music Bank.





Apparently, he had to visit the hospital immediately after the June 2 broadcast when he got diagnosed with a herniated disc. The doctor recommended that he needed sufficient rest.





Meanwhile, he recently released his first full-length album 'The Story'. Did you listen to his new music? Wishing Kang Daniel a speedy recovery!