Kang Daniel opens up about his debut as an actor in 'Rookie Cops'

Kang Daniel will soon make his acting debut with his upcoming Disney+ original series 'Rookie Cops', it revolves around students from police university who are working hard to achieve their dreams, starring opposite Chae Soo-bin, Lee Shin Young and Park Yoo Na among others.





Kang daniel recently opened up about the drama, his debut and shared his experience of shooting it, he used the word "passion" to describe the drama and continued to say, "It felt like entering into someone else’s life. I think there’s a specific charm to acting that is different from performing on stage. It’s my first time acting, and I was really nervous being in an unfamiliar environment, but I was able to enjoy filming thanks to the help of various staff members and my fellow actors."





To describe his character, he said "Wi Seung Hyun is a hot-blooded character who cannot bear injustice when he sees it. He seems indifferent, but he’s surprisingly quite warm." The producers of the dramas also commented on the chemistry of Daniel and Soo-bin and called it "dazzling, heart-fluttering, and youthful.” As fans we can not wait to witness Kang Daniel in this new avatar, we hope it becomes a huge hit.





Will you be watching this drama?