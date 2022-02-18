Kang Ha-neul confirmed for a new drama after three years; Son Ye-jin is still in talks

Kang Ha-neul who was last seen in "When the Camellia Blooms" opposite Gong Hyo-jin is all set to make his comeback with a new drama after three long years. He was offered the role in a drama called "Trees Die on Their Feet", and now it is being reported that he has been confirmed for the role of the main lead. On the other side, Son Ye-jin who was also offered the role is still in the talks.





The drama, "Trees Die on Their Feet" will revolve around an elderly woman who defected from North Korea and doesn't have much time to live and to fulfil her last wish, a theatre actor acts like his grandson which changes his life. The role of the grandson will be played by Kang Ha-neul, who will portray the character of an optimistic person. Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin has been offered the role of the elderly woman's granddaughter. Would you want to see this lead couple of Kang Ha-neul and Son Ye-jin on-screen?