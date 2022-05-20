Kangan has a question for Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood actors!

Kangana has been a 'boss-lady' since day 1. She has always been vocal with her opinion. But when it comes to Bollywood, people prefer to not talk about her, be it the media or the actors. Even when it comes to her films, no big actor is ready to promote her film nor are they ready to work with her in a movie. During the promotions of the movie, Kangana was asked a similar question on this topic. She said that she has no idea why people are not interested in promoting her film nor why are they not interested in working with her. She also went on to say if actor, Akshay Kumar can congratulate her for Thalaivi in a hush-hush manner why can't he do the same publicly. Whenever a movie a good appreciated movie has been released, Kangana has congratulated the actors and filmmakers. We could see that during Kashmir Files and Shershaah. But I wonder why actors can't follow the same with her.