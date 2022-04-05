Is Kangana bored of Karan Johar now that she's attacking SRK, Ranveer, Priyanka and Akshay Kumar?

Kangana loves putting other down. The actress just waits for the right time to say things that will rile up the audience. All these actors, SRK, Ranveer, Priyanka and Akshay are too big stars today, to let Kangana's words affect them. But one would wonder, if Kangana is bored of Karan to attack on other stars right because we all know the relationship she likes to have with Karan.

Kangana's the only host who's boasting about her own show Lock Up. Just like other times, she took to her Instagram and posted a story where she called SRK, Ranveer, Priyanka and Akshay 'unsuccessful host'. Now, she's attacking these stars and calling them 'unsuccessful host', a few days ago she was seen attacking Karan Johar as her crossed 200 Million views.

I always ask if she's ever going to stop this but clearly it seems like Kangana entered Bollywood with only one mission, that is put others down.