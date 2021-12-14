Kangana is catching all the attention from Ankita's and Vicky's sangeet. Isn't she?

The celebrity couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has organized a grand Sangeet ceremony for their close friends and family. Many well-known faces from the entertainment and TV world have graced the occasion including her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana opted for a gorgeous designer royal blue lehenga that was accentuated with eccentric embroidery work. The star used a statement necklace, maatha patti, and maangtika to accessorize her ethnic look.

I don't doubt Kangana is killing this royal look, and her look is totally eye-catching. I love this look of Kangana. What do you say about Kangana's traditional look from Ankita and Vicky's sangeet?