Kangana, who loves commenting on everything has something to say about Mahesh Babu's comment. Recently, during the whole language war controversy, Mahesh Babu had made a comment on how Bollywood cannot afford him. He later clarified and said how the entire context of the movie was blown out of proportion.

During the promotion of her latest movie, Dhaakad, the actress said that she completely agrees with him on this. She said, "He's right, Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu because I know for a fact that many filmmakers offer him many movies and he and his generation singlehandedly have made the Telugu film industry the number 1 film industry in India. So now, Bollywood can definitely not afford them."

Many stars who come under Mahesh Babu's generation indeed did take the entire Tollywood to a different league. Are you surprised by Kangana's comment or do you side with her on this?