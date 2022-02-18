Kangana Rananut calling 'Gehraiyaan' a porn film reflects her limitations as an actor?

Zamana Badal Gaya hai but soch nahi badli. 'Gehraiyaan' truely reflects the adulthood reality of individual. Infedality is one of the main reasons why relationships dont last and 'Gehraiyaan' poetically reflected the reality. If Kangana thinks that 'Gehraiyaan' is a porn then she has no idea what a porn film is first, second it shows that her life as an actor is of a short span since she wouldn't experiment with roles and will fade away time. Agree?