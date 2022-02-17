Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar might come face to face again?

Kangana Ranaut's debut visit on ace filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, five years ago sparked quite a bit of controversy. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar all reacted to Kangana Ranaut's bold and daring accusations regarding nepotism in the Indian film industry from the show in 2017.





While the feud has been going on for years, Kangana Ranaut appears to be ready to put the past behind her. The Queen star recently made a jab at Karan Johar, saying that she would want to "put her best pal Karan Johar up in jail." Kangana Ranaut was discussing her new reality television show, Lock Upp. Kangana Ranaut will lock 16 celebs in one house in the aforementioned show.





Kangana Ranaut was asked at the event who she would like to put in her jail first. "I'd like to imprison and house my best friend Karan Johar Ji in my jail." "I'd like to throw Ekta Kapoor in with him," she added. Karan Johar has yet to respond to Kangana Ranaut's remark.





Do you think the combo will create a spark again?