Is Kangana Ranaut avoiding to not comment on the Aryan Khan drug controversy?

Last year Kangana Ranaut was the first one to shame Rhea Chakraborty and other Bollywood actors for doing drugs. Its already been three days and she has not given a single taunt/comment on the Aryan Khan NCB controversy. Is she scared? Is she trying to avoid coming under SRK’s radar? While the entire Bollywood is supporting SRK at his worse, Kangana Ranaut might be the first to rub salt in his wounds. This is for sure that King Khan might not enjoy Kangana Ranaut bullying his child and she might face consequences in the future.