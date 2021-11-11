Kangana Ranaut finally speaks out about her relationship status, revealing that she is dating someone

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood queen, is often in the headlines for both good and bad reasons. She's bindas, fearless and often misunderstood. Kangana Ranaut is well-known for her outstanding acting abilities. She's also notorious for making controversial statements that always get her in hot water. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, is the talk of the town right now for a different reason. She recently revealed details regarding her private life. She revealed her marriage plans in an interview. She also stated that she will reveal the name of the person she has been dating in the near future.





All of Bollywood's prominent celebs are getting married one by one. Everyone is rumoured to be taking the saat pheras shortly, from Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Many Bollywood celebrities will marry in the year 2022 too. The list is vast, and Kangana Ranaut appears to be on her way to joining it. She mentioned that she is dating someone in an interview.





We wonder who he is!