Kangana has 'permanent stretch marks' after gaining 20kgs for Thalaivii, but she isn't the first one to do it

Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about her recent transformation for Thalaivii where she had to gain 20 kgs for the character of J Jayalalitha and then had to lose it all for her next Dhaakad in just a span of six months. Lately she took to her Instagram and talked about how she has permanently messed up her body for achieving that, "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body… I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself."

But quite evidently this is not the first time a Bollywood actor has gone to extreme lengths to fit the bill and do justice to the characters they play. Here's presenting some of the best transformations we have seen over the years in Bollywood.

Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

No list, that talks about transformations, is complete if we don't include Bhumi Padnekar in it. And it was for her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha that she had to gain 20 kilos of weight for the role. And what's even more inspiring is that after the movie she lost a massive 33 kgs in a span of just 4 months!

Aamir Khan in Dangal

Seeing Dangal made us all realise that only Aamir Khan could have done what he did in the film, especially that epic transformation. Aamir, supposedly gained 25 kgs for the role, developed a paunch and then had to lose it all in just 5 months and be the most ripped he had been in his career. Talk about perfection.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

And the most recent transformation can be credited to Kriti Sanon in Mimi. Having a naturally slim and lean body, she had to fight against her metabolism to put on a massive 15 kgs for the role of a surrogate mother. What inspiring though is that she lost it all on her own, during the lockdown, by following proper diet and a home workout routine.

