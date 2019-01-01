Is Kangana Ranaut insecure about Alia Bhatt's rising stardom?

Just days ago Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt's new Kanyadaan ad which states that the Hindu ritual 'Kanyadaan' should be redefined as 'Kanyamaan'. She wrote a long note, tagging Alia and called her out for mocking Hindus; which got a somewhat mixed response on the internet. But this is not the first time she has spoken against her or her work.

Kangana Ranaut has been upset with Alia Bhatt since long and she has been very vocal about it as well. During the release of Manikarnika in 2019 she talked about the lack of support from Bollywood during the movie promotions, ''These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. But they don't have time for any of my trailers."

Then again after Gully Boy's grand success, Kangana immediately labeled her performance as mediocre in the film and even called it 'embarrassing' to be compared with her.

She has often taken potshots at her, criticising her acting skills and calling her a member of the ‘nepo-gang’. But that didn't change the fact that Alia's recent films like Raazi and Gully Boy did exceedingly well than Kangana’s Manikarnika and Judgemental Hai Kya. And supposedly so, Bollywood labelled Alia Bhatt as the top actress in the industry, instead of Kangana.

So do you think Kangana’s harsh criticism to Alia Bhatt is coming from a place of insecurity or jealousy?