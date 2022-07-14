Kangana Ranaut or Lara Dutta, who looks more accurate as Indira Gandhi?

Kangana Ranaut's first look from her upcoming film Emergency was released today. In the poster, she is dressed like Indira Gandhi. The film's storyline is based on the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, and her political career. Previously many actresses have performed as Indira Gandhi in the movies but the one actress that impressed the audience the most was Lara Dutta. The actresses played Indira Gandhi's role in the movie Bell Bottom. This is a huge responsibility on Kangana's shoulders. Do you think after the previous flops she will be able to uphold the name and integrity?