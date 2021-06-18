Kangana Ranaut praises Samantha Akkineni amidst Family Man controversy. Wrong move for upcoming Thalaivi?

Kangana Ranaut has made it to headlines again and surprisingly, it's not to tear someone down. This time, she's all praises for an actress. Surprising?

The Family Man season 2 trailer was released recently and talk about it hasn't lessened at all. An interesting addition to this season is Samantha Akkineni, who is quite popular down south. In the show, she seems to be playing the antagonist - an LTTE terrorist by the looks of it. This wasn't liked by a fraction of the Tamil audience because they found it offensive. There were calls to boycott it on social media, and anger was directed at Samantha. Kangana, meanwhile, took to upload a screenshot of the trailer on her story on Instagram. The still had Samantha in the frame and Kangana had written "this girl has my heart."

Seeing that Kangana's Thalaivi is based on Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, don't you think it was a risk to put it up on social media?