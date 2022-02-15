Kangana Ranaut shares 4 rules in her life, which she follows?

Kangana Ranaut shares four rules of her life which she follows. Here's a lookout of the 4 rules:

1) Frauds will support frauds ..

2) those who can't be trusted themselves will never believe in God or in any faith..

3) you will find a guru who is a reflection of your inner self. If you are genuine you will resonate with genuine guru if you are phoney you will find cheaters and frauds as gurus also …

4) if your are chor (thief) you will like Congress and if you are a true nationalist your vote will go to BJP .

Which point would you follow in your life? I think I would go with the 3rd point!