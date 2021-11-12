Is Kangana Ranaut trying to mend her relations with Karan Johar?

After Kangana Ranaut received Padma Awards on Wednesday alongside Karan Johar said that she looked a lot for Karan but couldn't find him at the function. She said that she wanted to congratulate him for receiving the award too!

Kangana and Karan have been in a feud for quite a time now. In the Koffee With Karan, she called him a flag-bearer of nepotism and movie mafia.

But recently when she spoke to the Times Now at the Summit she said that "Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings...I tried to spot him around but he was not there." When asked if she would have spoken to Karan, Kangana replied, "Of course" and continued, "There can be conflicts, there can be disagreements but it does not mean you do not believe in coexistence. That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds."

This makes it look like Kangana is trying to mend her ways to get a foot back in Bollywood as she has not been accepted because of her rifts with few actors and directors, and mending her ways with Karan Johar would be very beneficial for her career! What do you think?