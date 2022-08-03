Kangana Ranaut vs Filmfare Controversy

Kangana Ranaut, the star of the movie Manikarnika, is once more making news due to the Filmfare saga. For Thalaivi's Best Actress in a Leading Role Award nomination, Ranaut threatened to sue the well-known cinema magazine!

She wrote – "I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii

"I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue@filmfare".

In response, Filmfare then withdrew Kangana's nomination, calling her out for 'unwarranted, malicious remarks'.