Kangana Ranaut won't face backlash like Kareena despite charging more for Sita the incarnation. Agree?

The makers of 'Sita - The Incarnation' might be zeroing down on Kangana Ranaut for the title role. The role, which was earlier reportedly offered to Kareena Kapoor. She demanded a certain amount and then was subjected to massive internet trolling. However, the film's writer Manoj Muntashir later confirmed that neither Kareena nor Deepika Padukone was offered this film.

It feels like one cannot really believe anybody in this situation. Now, there is another update in this story which comes from a self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R. Khan. He has stated that Kangana is charging 32 crores for this film. If we were to believe his words, do you think Kangana will face the backlash like Kareena for demanding so much money?

Don't you feel that Kareena's trolling had more to do with the fact that she is married to Saif Ali Khan who is a Muslim? Kangana, on the other hand, is the favourite of the current regime and tries hard to prove that she is a true nationalist and a Hindu.