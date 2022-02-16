Kangana Ranaut's Lock Up trailer is now out!

After watching Kangana's Lock-up show trailer I got goosebumps. It looks scarier than Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Show. The jail is very much made as per Kangana Ranaut's nature. Looks like we will get to know a lot of secrets of actors and actresses who have until kept their secrets safe, but in this lock-up all of them are gonna be in Kangana's hand!

Lets see now if Ekta Kapoor can make this Show a number one show in the television industry and with Kangana as the host it will be a fiery one! Just can't wait for the show to start!!