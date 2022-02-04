Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp promises all the thrills and frills of an explosive reality show and much more!

Kangana Ranaut and controversy go hand in hand. No wonder the Television Czarina, Ekta Kapoor picked her out of the entire gamut of Bollywood celebrities to host her reality show, Lock Upp. The perfect host for a perfect theme based show which will soon have its claws immersed deep into the audiences with its drama, entertainment and tantalising content and contestants.

Ekta Kapoor's show is all set to give the audience what they crave for. To end their thirst for drama which has become unquenchable especially after the lockdown phase. Where no matter how much content is available, they are willing to swallow everything and are hungry for more.

Ekta has got a casting coup of sorts. With Kangana, who's not just a brilliant actress but also is an eloquent speaker. She has always been loud and clear, bold and fearless in putting across her views, no matter who's on the receiving end. From Karan Johar to Hrithik, to Deepika and the others, all have gone through her line of fire. And now, she'll be seen playing the jailer to some 50 celebrity contestants who will be locked up behind bars with host Kangana Ranaut cracking the whip on them. And all this will be streamed live 24/7. What a treat for the fans!

The question is, will Kangana expose the dark secrets and gory truths of tinsel town? Will we get to hear her side of the stories regarding all her experiences and controversial episodes with the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and the rest? Getting to watch Kangana every week is quite an exciting deal for all age groups who will get to watch the show on ALTBalaji and MX Player on a livestream,﻿ 24/7.

Just can't wait to get locked up in front of the screen with Kangy, the contestants and Lock Upp!