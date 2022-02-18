Kangana Ranaut's upcoming show 'Lock UPP' has the most disgusting concept ever. Agree?

Kangana Ranaut's show 'LockUp' which is all set to be released on MX player has the most disturbing, B-Grade concept ever. Locking contestants up, asking them to change clothes in front of everyone, chains, and whatnot. And over the top of everything, Kangana Ranaut will be hosting it and contestants like Payal Rohatgi participating in it. Are you even excited to watch the show? Shows releasing on MX players are popularly known for having B-grade content.