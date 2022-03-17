Is Kangana's Endless Drama and Rants all because of Hrithik and her relationship frustration?

Kangana was always quirky and sassy, but she maintained a well-behaved demeanour until she and Hrithik Roshan split up. Personally, I believe she became nationally famous when she believed people were enjoying her loud mouth. Kangana didn't hold back, from Janta Ki Adalat to Koffee with Karan, and gave everyone right on their face. Some of us think her comments are sensible, but we all know that many of them are insane. She played the sympathy card very well, and during the SSR case, she mixed Bollywood and politics, which was a bad move. Do you agree?