Is this Kangana's way of appreciating Gangubai Kathaiwadi?

Kangana, the actress, who thinks she knows everything about Bollywood and who is behind the stars and their life has for the first time appreciated the 'Movie Mafia'. Quite shocking right? Gangubai Kathaiwadi is a hit. The audience can't stop appreciating the movie and the filmmakers.

Kangana who has never said anything nice about other co-actors, actually had something good to say for the first time. This women was bashing Gangubai before it's release and kept saying harsh things about the actor and the film as a whole but I guess even she has changed her mind after all. She posted a cryptic note on her Instagram story. In the note she mentioned how the 'Movie Mafia' gang have done a good job. "Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best." said Kangana.

What are your thoughts on this?